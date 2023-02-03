Pickering Casino Resort opens executive hotel

Whether it’s the massive casino, the new hotel tower or an upcoming racing track, Great Canadian Gaming hopes to have the best hand to draw in visitors. And this year, it’s hoping a new executive hotel will bring more visitors to the resort.

“When guests come into the property, the first thing they do is go, ‘This is really like Vegas,’” says casino general manager Wayne Odegard.

It’s the first executive hotel to open in Pickering, Ont., and boasts 275 rooms, including full living suites, accessibility rooms and other amenities. With the casino and now hotel tower, the idea is to help create a location where visitors can escape – without getting on a plane.

“To create a fully integrated resort within the Durham live community, where you can enjoy a hotel, arena, restaurant. And really find a place to relax,” Odegard said.

Story continues below advertisement

This is on top of their 96,000-square-foot casino that opened earlier in the pandemic. And with the talk of a shopping centre, race track and even a water park, they hope to bring everything you would find on the Vegas strip to Durham Region.

“Every week and every month we are going to be introducing some new products within the facility,” says Odegard.

And you won’t only feel the Vegas experience, but taste it as well.

Whether it’s the robot server at the pristine Asian restaurant Sun Sui Wah out of Vancouver, or the upcoming Copperhorn Meats, Odegard says the goal is to set the Pickering Casino Resort above all the rest.

“As it builds out. I can’t be more excited for what is going to come. It really is going to be a vacation, staycation, location for the Pickering area.”

In late spring you’ll also be able to take in a show with a 2,500-seat arena. There was a private showing last month, but when it’s open to the general public they hope to bring several shows to the region.

And as announced late last year, a new venue going right beside the casino is sure to get people’s hearts racing, the new Porsche Experience Centre. It’s the first in Canada and will give Porsche enthusiasts a chance to test-drive the car and check out other attractions.

Story continues below advertisement

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe says they are excited to see what the development will bring.

“We’re excited about it. We think it will bring increased tourism, increased job,” says Ashe. Because we do have an absence of hotels and think this is a great addition.”

The mayor says with the Durham Live venue and the various amenities, including a film studio, shopping centre and even a water park, they expect the attractions will help boost the economy for the city.

“Our hosting revenue is said to be around $16 million per annum.”

The arena is expected to open in early spring with several new additions in the coming months.