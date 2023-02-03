N.B. health authorities halt COVID-19 screening for most patients

New Brunswick’s two health authorities are reducing the amount of asymptomatic COVID testing for many patients, including for admission and surgery.

Horizon Health Network and Vitalite Health Network both said asymptomatic patients who are admitted will no longer be tested for COVID-19 as part of a shift in its testing algorithm.

An internal memo from Horizon Health Network obtained by Global News confirmed those changes, with the reason being that “the morbidity and mortality rates with Omicron are much less than with earlier variants, and the high level of hybrid immunity within our province.”

It also stated that pre-operative testing and admissions testing of asymptomatic patients requires high utilization of resources, including extra labour, PPE, testing and laboratory work.

The health authority will continue to test any pre-op patients with symptoms or who are at high risk of recent COVID-19 exposures, and screening for patients, visitors and designated support persons remains in place.

“These updated measures will improve surgical flow and enhance the patient experience by ensuring all patients who need surgery are able to undergo their procedure as quickly as possible, while reducing time and resources required of all staff who are required to use additional personal protective equipment (PPE), and additional resources required for testing and lab work,” according to an email statement by Merita MacMillan, Horizon’s lead for infection, prevention, and control.

MacMillan also said that New Brunswick has a high rate of immunization, but Health Canada shows New Brunswick is the third lowest for vaccinations in “the last six months, completed the primary dose or received a booster dose.” It’s also the lowest rate among the Atlantic provinces, at just 19.4 per cent.

According to Covidwatch data, provided by the province, about 54.6 per cent of the population have one booster dose, while only 29.6 per cent have their second.

Vitalite Health Network said at the beginning of January that it was no longer routinely screening asymptomatic patients.

“Screening of asymptomatic patients prior to surgery (pre-op) is also no longer in effect, unless the patients are admitted to an oncology or intensive care unit,” said Dr. Natalie Banville, with Vitalite.

Transfers, who could come in from another facility, will also no longer be screened – unless the patient is coming from a unit with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Both health authorities are working together, according to the statements, and “is working with the Department of Health to put in place appropriate protective measures based on the current situation to ensure the safety of patients and health care workers while limiting the spread of the virus.”

In its most recent Covidwatch report, the province said 263 new cases were PCR-confirmed in the week from Jan. 22-28.

Twelve people were admitted to hospital for complications with the virus, including one in intensive care. There were also eight deaths linked to COVID-19, but none of those deaths were recorded in the week of Jan. 22-28, according to the province’s Covidwatch report.

According to public health, the number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining.