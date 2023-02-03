SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

EU countries agree to additional price caps on refined Russian oil products

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 3, 2023 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia says its oil companies not facing difficulties despite Western sanctions, price caps'
Russia says its oil companies not facing difficulties despite Western sanctions, price caps
WATCH: Russia says its oil companies not facing difficulties despite Western sanctions, price caps – Jan 11, 2023

EU countries agreed on Friday on a European Commission proposal to set price caps on Russian refined oil products, the Swedish presidency of the European Union said.

EU diplomats said the price caps agreed by ambassadors for the 27 EU countries are $100 per barrel on products that trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel, and $45 per barrel for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil. The proposal is that they apply from Sunday.

Poland and Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia had pushed for the caps to be set at lower levels to curb Russia’s revenues from fuel, diplomats had said, dragging on talks for days.

Read more: Russian oil price cap ‘too lenient,’ as Moscow still able to fund war effort: report

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

The price caps, together with an EU ban on Russian oil product imports, are part of a broader agreement among the Group of Seven (G7) countries. It follows a $60 per barrel cap imposed on Russian crude on Dec. 5 as G7 countries, the EU and Australia seek to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Both caps work by prohibiting Western insurance and shipping companies from insuring or carrying cargoes of Russian crude and oil products unless they were bought at or below the set price cap.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Jan Strupczewski and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Foo Yun Chee and Susan Fenton)

Click to play video: 'Kremlin says Russia would reject any global cap on the price of oil'
Kremlin says Russia would reject any global cap on the price of oil
RussiaUkraineUkraine warEuropean unionUkraine newsRussia NewsRussia warRussian Oilrussia oil price capRussia price capEU oil price capeurope russian oilrussia oil cap
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers