Provincial money available to groups helping newcomers settle in Manitoba

Non-profits, community groups and integration service providers can now apply for provincial money to help newcomers to Manitoba get settled.

The province said Friday the application intake period has started for the Newcomer Community Integration Support (NCIS) program with a pot of $4 million available.

“Thousands of newcomers settle in Manitoba every year from around the world and the diverse array of knowledge, skills and experiences they bring with them advances our province’s economic prosperity and enriches the vibrancy of our communities,” Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said in a release.

“Expanding the settlement services available to newcomers empowers them to more fully and successfully integrate in their new communities sooner, which has been shown to bolster immigrant retention rates.”

The Newcomer Community Integration Support program provides money to projects that “enhance the social and economic integration of newcomers,” the province said in its release.

Eligible organizations include:

service provider organizations offering services for newcomers

established non-profit organizations, community groups

direct service/program providers

The deadline for applications is Feb. 27.

More information on the NCIS program can be found on the province’s website.

Manitoba Government Accepting Applications for Newcomer Community Integration Support Program https://t.co/xFIpUaC9eu pic.twitter.com/kfE4p1yWtC — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) February 3, 2023