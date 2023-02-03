Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert Police Service Women’s Commission looks for improvements within law enforcement

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 5:13 pm
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service's Women's Commission. View image in full screen
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service's Women's Commission. Prince Albert Police Service

A review was done by the Prince Albert Police Service’s (PAPS) Women’s Commission to see how the Saskatchewan police service measured up to a report about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Calls to Justice has 231 calls for justice directed at different governments, institutions, social service providers and industries, with a call for police agencies to acknowledge historical practices that have harmed Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people.

It also calls for police to build relationships based on that understanding and awareness.

Read more: A lifetime of agony: families of missing, murdered Inuit women call for answers

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

The Women’s Commission was created in 2022 and is chaired by Elder Liz Settee and PAPS Chaplain Nora Vedress. It also has local leaders that specialize in addictions, mental health, gender and sexual diversity, integrity management, Indigenous tradition and support for victims of trauma and violence.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission recognized a list of things that PAPS is doing well, but acknowledged that hate crimes and violence are still prevalent within the community.

“According to statistics on hate crimes and violence, 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians continue to face harassment and physical attacks and represent the third largest category after race and religion,” Jennifer Lenny, a member of the commission said.

Click to play video: 'Families of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls fed up'
Families of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls fed up

“Hate crimes against gender identity are rising. As a member of the Prince Albert Police Services Women’s Commission, I hope to bring a voice for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and to continue to help to build positive relationships between the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and the police.”

Read more: Arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide, suspect charged with murder

Read next: Tourist booed, punched, hit with stick after climbing sacred Mexican pyramid

Some of the efforts listed by PAPS to build awareness and support truth and reconciliation include mentoring partnerships with the Prince Albert Grand Council and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, opportunities for members to take Cree language classes and participation at community events like the annual Pride parade, Red Dress Day and the Heart of the Youth Powwow.

Story continues below advertisement

PAPS Chief Jonathan Bergen said the commission’s purpose is to create trust within the community by empowering change.

“I was really thrilled to see us come back and talk about the calls to justice, and take a really deep dive to what the calls to justice are specific to policing, and be able to talk about where we are achieving, but also where we need to grow,” Bergen said.

He said this commission brings in a women’s perspective in an area where they are behind the national average.

Read more: Sister of Indigenous woman killed still seeking answers after 28 years

Read next: At 30 years old, meet the world’s oldest-ever dog, Bobi

Bergen noted about 17 per cent of the PAPS’s workforce is women, while the national average is about 20 per cent.

“It was encouraging to see some of our stats are leading the nation in a few things, and in other places we know we have work to do, and that’s why we are here,” Vedress said.

She added that the Women’s Commission isn’t afraid to push for change.

Click to play video: '‘A watershed moment for Canada’: Advancing Indigenous rights in 2023'
‘A watershed moment for Canada’: Advancing Indigenous rights in 2023
Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsPrince AlbertPrince Albert Police ServiceMissing and Murdered Indigenous WomenPrince Albert Grand CouncilPAPSWomen's Commission
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers