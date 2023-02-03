Pair ‘put their own life at risk’ to save elderly driver in N.S. lake crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say “two good Samaritans” rescued an elderly driver and a passenger from a vehicle that crashed into a lake in Nova Scotia.

Halifax RCMP told Global News on Friday the crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley, N.S., when a Subaru drove off the roadway and crashed over an embankment into the lake.

Two people who witnessed the crash rescued a driver and the only other passenger of the vehicle from the water. According to police, the driver did not suffer injuries.

“The two good Samaritans left the scene before RCMP officers arrived to thank them and obtain their information,” read an email from RCMP.

Photos from the scene show a crane pulling the black Subaru out of the lake.

Police also said they want to “thank the two individuals who put their own life at risk to save another.”