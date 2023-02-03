A decade later, mysterious disappearance of N.S. man remains unsolved

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Mark Clarke — 10 years after he went missing.

Saturday will mark a decade since Clarke was last seen in Kentville, N.S., which is about an hour outside of Halifax.

Police said in a release the man, who is from Hillaton, was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2013, after he was last seen at around noon that day – on the corner of Aberdeen and Main streets.

Clarke is described as being a five-foot-10 white man, who weighed about 160 pounds at the time. He had brown hair with long sideburns and a full goatee at the time.

“Over the years there have been many sightings of Clarke that proved to be unfounded,” RCMP said in Friday’s release.

“Investigators have obtained numerous statements, conducted ground and aerial searches, and followed up on tips as they have been received.”

Police said they are still hopeful that someone has information on Clarke’s disappearance.