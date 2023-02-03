Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Teen seeks apology after northern Ontario school board cancels visit from drag performers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2023 11:55 am
The Pride flag pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
The Pride flag pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

A 16-year-old student says he wants an apology from his northern Ontario school board after it cancelled a planned event featuring drag performers who are travelling to Canadian schools with the aim of supporting LGBTQ youth.

Ra’Jah Mohamed, who was helping to organize a local stop of the Courage Across Canada Tour, says the event was to be held at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School, which he attends, but the Rainbow District School Board has cancelled it.

Mohamed, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, says he was told twice by board representatives that they felt the event would be “hypersexual.”

Trending Now

He says the event — featuring members of the television show “Canada’s Drag Race” — is designed for students and has been vetted by other school boards, and he says the cancellation perpetuates negative stereotypes of the drag community.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: TDSB makes Indigenous course required English credit for Grade 11

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

Kimora Amour, a drag performer who is part of the event, says the school board’s decision is disappointing and students deserve an apology.

The school board did not immediately respond to requests for comment but in a statement sent to local media this week it said it won’t participate in the event and will focus on existing workshops it has planned for LGBTQ youth.

LGBTQSchool BoardLGBTQ2SCanada’s Drag RaceOntario School BoardCourage Across Canada TourLo-Ellen Park Secondary SchoolRainbow District School Board
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers