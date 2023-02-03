TTC driver rescues 4 people in car stuck on slippery tracks before GO train strikes

Send this page to someone via email

A TTC employee is being praised for his heroic efforts in rescuing four people stuck on train tracks in a car moments before it was hit.

Toronto Police said on Thursday, just before 6 p.m., a driver was in the Finch Avenue and Kennedy Road area when he turned left onto the railway tracks.

The vehicle then got stuck on the tracks, police said.

A TTC bus operator saw the car was stuck on the railway tracks and helped get all of occupants out, police said.

A police source told Global News that the bus driver had to convince the four people to get out because they said they felt “safer” staying in the vehicle.

The bus driver then kept them “safe and warm on his bus,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The source also said about one or two minutes after they got out, a GO Train struck the car.

“Another act of incredibly heroic work by a TTC frontline employee around 6pm last night in Scarborough,” the transit agency said in a tweet.

Another act of incredibly heroic work by a #TTC frontline employee around 6pm last night in Scarborough.

A bus operator on Finch east route rescued four people from a car stuck on slippery tracks just moments before it was hit by a train.

Formal commendation will be awarded. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) February 3, 2023

HAZARD:

Finch Ave E & Milliken Blvd

5:56pm

– vehicle struck by n/b GO Train – Stouffville Line

– no one was in the vehicle at the time

– no reported injuries

– Finch Ave is closed between Milliken Blvd & Midland Ave #GO259402

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2023