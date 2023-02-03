Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TTC driver rescues 4 people in car stuck on slippery tracks before GO train strikes

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 9:12 am
A TTC bus transports people in Toronto on Monday, May 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A TTC bus transports people in Toronto on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A TTC employee is being praised for his heroic efforts in rescuing four people stuck on train tracks in a car moments before it was hit.

Toronto Police said on Thursday, just before 6 p.m., a driver was in the Finch Avenue and Kennedy Road area when he turned left onto the railway tracks.

The vehicle then got stuck on the tracks, police said.

A TTC bus operator saw the car was stuck on the railway tracks and helped get all of occupants out, police said.

A police source told Global News that the bus driver had to convince the four people to get out because they said they felt “safer” staying in the vehicle.

The bus driver then kept them “safe and warm on his bus,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto to provide additional TTC safety measures after series of violent attacks

Read next: Anna Kendrick gets real about emotional abuse, mental health in ‘Alice, Darling’

The source also said about one or two minutes after they got out, a GO Train struck the car.

Trending Now

“Another act of incredibly heroic work by a TTC frontline employee around 6pm last night in Scarborough,” the transit agency said in a tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

 

TorontoTTCGO TransitGO trainFinch AvenueStouffville lineMilliken BoulevardTTC bus operatorcar hit by GO Train
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers