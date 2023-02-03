Black History Month events happening around Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The month of February is Black History Month — a time to celebrate and learn more and the lives and histories of Black Albertans and Canadians.

“From the early homesteaders who built a life on the land to the many generations of newcomers who followed in their footsteps, Black Albertans continue to enrich our province’s social, economic and cultural fabric,” said Premier Danielle Smith in a statement marking the beginning of the month.

The City of Edmonton launched Black History Month with an opening ceremony Wednesday at city hall in partnership with National Black Coalition of Canada, where representative Nigel Williams said this year’s focus is less on what happened decades ago, but rather on events taking place now.

“This year we are focusing on the present. We’re focusing on some of the negative things that we are bringing to light so we can go in a positive direction for the future,” Williams said.

“In years past we’ve had lots of differences. But those differences, when shed with the right light, we can use those together to be a stronger nation, stronger country song, stronger city.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In years past we've had lots of differences. But those differences, when shed with the right light, we can use those together to be a stronger nation, stronger country song, stronger city."

During the month of February, events will be held around Edmonton to honour and shed light on the legacy, contributions and diversity of Black people in our community.

Several events are taking place throughout February at the Edmonton Public Library, University of Alberta, Art Gallery of Alberta, MacEwan University and Norquest College.

Here is a list of other individual events happening throughout the month:

Black History is Canadian History discussion — Feb 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A discussion at the Stanley A. Milner Library (Downtown) surrounding awareness of Black history for teachers and community members. Led by Dr. Jennifer Kelly, Donna Coombs-Montrose, Debbie Beaver, and Jeannette Austin-Odina.

The Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage presents AfroQuiz 2023 & Afrocademy — Feb. 5, 12 19, & 25

AfroQuiz is a Jeopardy-style competition for kids in Grades 1 to 12 that celebrates the rich history of people of African and Caribbean descent. AfroCademy is a cohort learning experience that teaches valuable study skills in preparation for AfroQuiz.

Feed the Soul YEG Dining Week — Feb. 10 to 17

Edmonton’s first city-wide dining week to feature the Black community, including more than 15 Black-owned restaurants, food retailers and makers, showcasing flavours from Jamaica, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria, Trinidad and more. Expect price fixe menus and retail bundles between $10 and $50.

Black Literacy Code free mental health workshop — Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

A workshop for people 15 and older on combating mental health stigma in the Black community, talking about tools and resources available in the community to support emotional and mental well-being. Register for Black Literacy Code online.

Party Queens presents BLACK BOLD BEAUTIFUL with Pepper — Feb 12, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A Black History Month celebration at Evolution Wonderlounge hosted by Canadian drag performer Pepper, featuring local BIPOC artists, featuring artists Honey Dijon, Celine Dejion, Shay Nanigans, Gurlquisha, Onyx, Dayna Hart, GabiiByNature.

Edmonton Oilers Black History Month Game vs. Detroit Red Wings : Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the Edmonton Oilers Foundation 50/50 will go to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Alberta, which is also holding a silent auction to awareness and funding for people with sickle cell disease, which occurs more often among people from regions of the world where malaria is common.

National Black Coalition of Canada Society gospel concert — Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

An annual gospel concert at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, featuring choirs and singers from across the city.

TheComeUp and Africa Centre present Melanin Narratives VII: Storytelling – past, present, future — Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

A free event features live performances, art displays, and a buffet dinner at Sugar Swing Ballroom.

La Connexional presents Hottest Winter Experiences: The Afro x Latin Fest — Feb. 18-26

A collection of tropical-inspired winter festival events held around the city, celebrating African, Black, Caribbean and Latin cultures through music, food, dance, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Edmonton Reggae Festival Society presents Bob Marley Tribute — Feb. 19, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

An intimate performance at Naked Cafe, where a small group of select musicians will hold an “unplugged” style performance in honour of Bob Marley.

Congress of Black Women of Canada — Edmonton and Africa Centre presents The Black Family Past and Present — Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A free African-Caribbean Family Day event at the Africa Centre with a variety of musical, dance and spoken word performances highlighting African, Canadian and Caribbean peoples both past and present. African and Caribbean food will be served.

HIV Edmonton presents Art Exhibition at Norquest College — Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An art exhibition to celebrate the resilience, culture and identity of African, Caribbean and Black Canadians while also promoting awareness about basic HIV information.

The Africa Centre presents A Celebration of Black Leadership — Feb. 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A cocktail-style event of networking and performances, celebrating emerging young black leaders in the Edmonton community. The event will recognize the 1st and 2nd cohort participants who have successfully completed Africa Centre’s Ujima Fellowship Program.

African Canadian Civic Engagement Council presents ANZA Black Youth Entrepreneurs Event — Feb. 24, 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

A free event at the Santa Maria Goretti Centre in partnership with the University of Calgary Faculty of Social Work. An evening of African Indigenous storytelling, showcasing youth businesses, live performances, and a dinner. The ANZA Black Entrepreneur Ecosystem program helps youth (18-30) to take business plans from ideas to fruition.

The University of Alberta Black Students’ Association‘s Black History Month Gala: Cultural Resilience in Black Arts — Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

A gala and afterparty at the Leefield Community League celebrating the cultural history of the various forms of Black arts in the diaspora, highlighting the diverse artistic cultures encompassing the various African, Caribbean, Black (ACB) communities in Edmonton.

Africa Centre presents Business Brunch Talk & Mixer — Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A free brunch at the Africa Centre to foster discussions about business and entrepreneurship in Alberta, with networking and one-on-one engagement opportunities.

When African Women Talk presents Celebrating Canadian Women of African Descent Gala — Feb. 25, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A black-tie gala at the Edmonton EXPO Centre commemorating Black History Month by bringing together women of African descent and allies from across Alberta to engage in dialogue about systemic racism, with a focus on the critical issues and proposed solutions that can help to dismantle these systems.