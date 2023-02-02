Menu

World

At least 17 dead after bus-truck collision in Pakistan, official says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 2, 2023 9:44 pm
A provincial police chief said Thursday that the suicide bomber who killed more than 100 people at a mosque in a police compound in the city of Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday was seen wearing a police uniform ahead of the deadly blast.

A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck trailer near a tunnel in northwest Pakistan overnight killed at least 17 passengers, including women and children, a rescue official said early Friday.

The crash happened in Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the local emergency official and state-run media.

Read more: Pakistan mosque bombing: Attacker was wearing military uniform, police say

Read next: Parents abandon their ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in

“We have transported all the dead and injured to a hospital in Kohat,” rescue official Rehmat Ullah said.

TV footage showed images of the destroyed bus.

Azam Khan, the caretaker chief minister in the province, has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident.

On Sunday, a passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Baluchistan province, catching fire and killing 40 people.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

