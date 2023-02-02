Teen charged with murder in connection with The Pas, Man. double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have charged a teenager in connection with the deaths of two men in The Pas, Man.

The arrest comes a week after police released the name and a photo of a 17-year-old boy who they warned was considered armed and dangerous and wanted in the double homicide.

In a release Thursday, RCMP said a 17-year-old male youth from Moose Lake was arrested Jan. 31 and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators say there is no known connection between the accused and the victims, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man.

Update on double homicide in The Pas. Jan 23 & Jan 31, two adult males were arrested & later released with no charges. Jan 31, a 17yo male was arrested & has been charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder. He was remanded into custody. Further arrests are anticipated. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/37fs4J9Cg9 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 2, 2023

Police have previously said officers found the two victims outside a home in The Pas, around 4 a.m., Jan. 15.

One of the men died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police haven’t said how the men died, but have said both were found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

In Thursday’s release, police said two men, aged 25 and 20, were also arrested in the case, but both have since been released with no charges laid.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and more arrests are anticipated.

The Pas is roughly 521 km northwest of Winnipeg.