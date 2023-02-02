Athabasca University board of directors fires president, hires new one

Send this page to someone via email

Athabasca University’s board of directors has fired its former president Peter Scott without notice, and replaced him with now-president Alex Clark, after a legal battle with the Alberta government.

Clark was announced as the new president in a news release on Wednesday afternoon, where he described his vision for the university and priorities for the rest of the academic year.

As the dean of the health disciplines faculty at Athabasca University, Clark said he wants to strengthen the school’s academic goals while engaging with the local community as an institution known for its online courses.

“We need to move beyond a zero-sum mindset and recognize that we can have an active presence that benefits the local community while also profoundly contributing provincially, nationally, and internationally,” Clark said in a statement.

“In this post-pandemic era, AU’s unique role in open and flexible education has never been as precious or as needed.”

The firing comes amidst an ongoing battle with the provincial government, which intensified in August last year after Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides threatened to cut the university’s funding if it doesn’t end its near-virtual strategy.

The government previously demanded 500 staff members to relocate to the town north of Edmonton, saying the move to in-person learning must be done to spur economic development in northern Alberta.

Nicolaides also announced it had removed four public members from the board via an order in council last October.

Then-president Peter Scott said he didn’t understand why Nicolaides was demanding the school be the key economic driver.

He also questioned spending money to uproot and accommodate hundreds of staff while not advancing the school’s core mission of quality online education.

Byron Nelson, chair of Athabasca University’s board of directors, told Global News Scott wasn’t fired because of the conflict with the provincial government.

In fact, Nelson said Scott was part of finding the solution.

“We had resolved it by the end of November 2022, as required by the minister, so that didn’t play a part in this,” Nelson said.

“We had a number of challenges that we did solve, such as the investment management agreement, which is the funding mechanism with the province.”

However, Nelson didn’t expand on why Scott was fired.

“Under his contract, we have terminated him without notice and wish him the best. He’s been an important part of the history of Athabasca University,” Nelson said.

“I think Clark is aware of where the board of directors will go and continue to improve… From my conversations with him and the hiring process, it seems like we’re all for that.”

Global News reached out to Scott on Wednesday afternoon with a request for comment.

Scott said he was only made aware of the news via the same press release sent to the media and a brief phone call Wednesday afternoon, and said he was waiting for more information from the university before commenting fully.

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press.