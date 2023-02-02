Snow squall warning, frostbite alert issued for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall warning and frostbite alert were issued for central Ontario.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning (with windchills estimated to reach -35 C to -40 C) and snow squall warning on Thursday afternoon for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County areas.

The warning says there may be sudden whiteout conditions in heavy snow and local blowing snow beginning late Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 km/h.

“Bands of heavy snow are moving through southern Ontario with the passage of an arctic cold front,” the warning states. “Heavy snow combined with westerly winds gusting to 60 km/h could produce significantly reduced visibilities at times. Bitterly cold air will follow in the wake of the front, with very cold wind chill values expected tonight into Friday morning.”

Windchill values could reach -35 C to -40 C in some areas early Friday and continue into Saturday morning, Environment Canada warns.

Frostbite alert

Peterborough Public Health around 4:10 p.m. issued a Level 1 frostbite alert for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The alert will be in effect until Saturday, Feb. 4.

A Level 1 alert is when temperatures are expected to be from -27 C to -38 C or a windchill of -27 C to -38 C.

Frostbite alert LEVEL 1 is issued from today, Thursday February 2 to Saturday, February 4. Learn more about protecting yourself from the cold at:https://t.co/EDADXsD2xS pic.twitter.com/RAvwMwG1bx — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) February 2, 2023

The health unit warns that exposed skin can freeze in as little as 10 to 30 minutes.

Residents are advised to cover unprotected skin, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, drink warm fluids, watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, check on neighbours and maintain a warm indoor environment (ideally 20 C or warmer).