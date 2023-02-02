Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Armed Forces to train on highways in southern, central Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 1:20 pm
The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting driving and convoy training on southern and central Ontario highways Feb. 3 to 5. View image in full screen
The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting driving and convoy training on southern and central Ontario highways Feb. 3 to 5. DND 2022 photo

The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting driver and convoy operation training on a number of highways in southern and central Ontario this weekend.

The army says reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion and 23 Support Company will conduct driving training between Hamilton, Ottawa and Petawawa from Feb. 3 to 5.

Activities will include convoy training on a planned, return highway route transiting Hamilton, Trenton, Kingston, Ottawa, Petawawa and Peterborough.

Read more: Ottawa directing DND to drop appeal of sexual misconduct class action extension

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

“This is regular, scheduled training that keeps our Combat Service Support personnel and units ready to respond to missions in Canada — like floods and wildfires — and in support of international stability operations,” stated Lt.(N) Andrew J. McLaughlin, public affairs officer with 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Participating personnel will remain within their vehicles as dismounted drills are not planned, except for maintenance purposes.”

Military vehicles will be on the following highways:

  • Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW)
  • Highway 407
  • Highway 401
  • Highway 7
  • Highway 417
  • Highway 28
  • Highway 115
  • Highway 17

McLaughlin says the training keeps Canadian Army Reserve members’ skills current on convoy drills, unit discipline and the safe and effective operation of specific vehicle platforms.

“All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience in these areas during the exercise dates,” he said. “Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”

Click to play video: 'The West Block: Jan. 29, 2023 | Canada’s military in dire state; Poilievre and Trudeau’s political showdown'
The West Block: Jan. 29, 2023 | Canada’s military in dire state; Poilievre and Trudeau’s political showdown
Canadian Armed ForcesCanadian Militaryhighway 401Highway 7Hwy 401qewHwy 7Highway 115Hwy 115Military Training
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers