Canadian Armed Forces to train on highways in southern, central Ontario

The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting driver and convoy operation training on a number of highways in southern and central Ontario this weekend.

The army says reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion and 23 Support Company will conduct driving training between Hamilton, Ottawa and Petawawa from Feb. 3 to 5.

Activities will include convoy training on a planned, return highway route transiting Hamilton, Trenton, Kingston, Ottawa, Petawawa and Peterborough.

“This is regular, scheduled training that keeps our Combat Service Support personnel and units ready to respond to missions in Canada — like floods and wildfires — and in support of international stability operations,” stated Lt.(N) Andrew J. McLaughlin, public affairs officer with 31 Canadian Brigade Group.

“Participating personnel will remain within their vehicles as dismounted drills are not planned, except for maintenance purposes.”

Military vehicles will be on the following highways:

Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW)

Highway 407

Highway 401

Highway 7

Highway 417

Highway 28

Highway 115

Highway 17

McLaughlin says the training keeps Canadian Army Reserve members’ skills current on convoy drills, unit discipline and the safe and effective operation of specific vehicle platforms.

“All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience in these areas during the exercise dates,” he said. “Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”