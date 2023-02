See more sharing options

Belleville police have released an image of a man wanted for 10 counts of mischief under $5,000.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Benjamin Blundell after the windows and doors of 10 Front Street businesses in Belleville were damaged.

Anyone with information on Blundell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Belleville police.