Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

TDSB makes Indigenous course required English credit for Grade 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 8:21 am
A Toronto District School Board sign is shown in front of a high school in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A Toronto District School Board sign is shown in front of a high school in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. JCO/GAC

TORONTO — Canada’s largest school board has voted to make its required English credit for Grade 11 students a class focused on Indigenous works.

Trustees with the Toronto District School Board voted Wednesday night to replace the current mandatory course with Understanding Contemporary First Nations, Metis and Inuit Voices.

Board chair Rachel Chernos Lin called it a meaningful step as the board works to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

Trending Now

Ontario curriculum materials indicate the course was designed as an alternative to compulsory English courses and shares the same learning areas, while exploring a range of Indigenous literary, oral, media and cultural texts.

Read more: Some Ontario boards plan to keep virtual learning even if province doesn’t require it

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

The board directed staff to prepare a report by June with details on how and when to roll out the new required course to all of its 110 secondary schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto board is the latest to bring in the change after school boards in nearby York and Durham regions also voted to make the course a compulsory Grade 11 English credit.

TorontoIndigenousFirst NationsToronto District School BoardMetisInuitTruth and Reconciliation CommissionEnglishIndigenous literatureGrade 11English courseGrade 11 EnglishUnderstanding Contemporary First Nations Metis and Inuit Voices
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers