GO Train and UP Express riders can text safety concerns for immediate assistance

Metrolinx says it has initiated a new service for passengers on its GO Transit and U-P Express trains in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The Crown agency said in a release passengers can now report immediate safety or security concerns by texting “HELP” to 7-7-7-7-7.

It says the Customer Protective Services team will reply to the text within 90 seconds and will converse with the person to understand the concern and dispatch support if needed.

Metrolinx says the service is offered throughout its network: on trains and buses, as well as stations and bus loops.

The new measure comes following a series of violent incidents across Toronto’s transit system in recent weeks, the city says it is providing “additional safety measures.”

The city said it, and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), “continue to prioritize community safety on Toronto’s transit system.”

According to the city, beginning this week, the TTC will have access to more than 20 Community Safety Ambassadors who will work directly with those experiencing homelessness and will “liaise with the City’s Streets to Homes workers to provide outreach services.”