The story of African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia and the significance it holds

Nova Scotia is marking African Heritage Month by celebrating the history and contributions of African Nova Scotians through acknowledgment and education.

The month was first marked nearly 40 years ago and continues to be an important part of honouring the community.

“The Black experience is not marginal, it’s not secondary, it’s not insignificant,” said Isaac Saney, a Black studies specialist at Dalhousie University.

“It’s part and parcel of the narrative of this entity we call Canada. It’s important to understand that. So in order to understand Canada, we need to understand the Black experience as well.”

African Nova Scotians have a history that spans more than 400 years in the province and a rich legacy.

“Nova Scotia and Black Nova Scotians, I think, have always been in the forefront and vanguard of these struggles,” added Saney. “And in Black History Month (nationally), I think they played that central role as well.”

That’s why Saney says it’s vital for the Black experience to be acknowledged as part of Canada’s story.

“If one is hopeful of building a Canada in which there is social justice, in which there is equality and equity, in which everybody can find their rightful place in this society, you have to reckon with the past. You have to reckon with this history,” he said.

Part of that acknowledgment is coming from the Royal Canadian Mint, which is issuing a commemorative coin honouring the No. 2 Construction Battalion as part of its ongoing Commemorating Black History series.

No. 2 Construction Battalion, the first and only all-Black battalion-sized unit in Canadian military history, is being remembered in the 2023 issue of the Royal Canadian Mint's ongoing Commemorating Black History series.

The No. 2 Construction Battalion was formed in 1916 in Nova Scotia and was the only Canadian battalion made up of Black soldiers to serve in the First World War.

“It brings so much joy and pride to not only, you know, Canadian history, but to those descendants of those brave men of No. 2 Construction Battalion. It’s a great continuation of the legacy, something that is not going to be easily forgotten,” said Russell Grosse, the executive director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.

Grosse is a descendant of one of the serving members, and says the coin acknowledges their perseverance and determination to service, despite racial prejudice.

“When you look at the graphic that’s on the coin, and the fact that the graphic was produced by a Black Canadian artist, really creates a really unique feeling. A unique feeling of pride and honour and you see the presence of those men and their bravery in the image on the coin,” said Grosse.

While the acknowledgment is important, Saney from Dalhousie University points out it’s just as important to remember that the struggle is not over.

“I think the No. 2 Construction Battalion is about the history of segregation here in Canada, but I think it’s important when acknowledging it, that this struggle still continues,” Saney said.

“If we want to build a Canada fit for human beings, a Canada of equality, equity — we have to realize that the struggle still continues.”

— with a file from Global News’ Rebecca Lau