Canada

New bill set to delay expansion of assisted dying for mental illness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2023 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Life and death: what the MAID law expansion delay means for medically-assisted death'
Life and death: what the MAID law expansion delay means for medically-assisted death
WATCH ABOVE: What the MAID law expansion delay means for medically-assisted death – Dec 16, 2022

The federal government is expected to introduce a law as early as Thursday to delay the extension of medically assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder.

Justice Minister David Lametti announced in December that Ottawa intended to seek the delay after hearing concerns the health-care system might not be prepared for an expanded regime, but he did not offer a timeline on the length of the delay.

An update to assisted dying law that passed in 2021 put a two-year clock on the extension of eligibility that runs out in March.

Click to play video: 'Thoughts of suicide ‘not a reason’ to get medically-assisted dying: Lametti'
Thoughts of suicide ‘not a reason’ to get medically-assisted dying: Lametti

The Liberal government did not originally plan for that law to extend assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness, but it approved a Senate amendment to do so.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Senators argued that excluding people with mental illness would conflict with their Charter right to equal treatment.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper says the government’s decision to seek a delay underscores its “reckless approach” to expanding the regime, and he says Liberals should scrap the expansion entirely.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

