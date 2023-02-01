Menu

Sports

Winnipeg coach among 2023 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame inductees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2023 10:17 am

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 includes Jesse Barfield, Denis Boucher, Rich Harden and Joe Wiwchar.

They will be inducted on June 17 in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont.

Wiwchar is a longtime Manitoba baseball coach and executive. The Winnipeg native served as an assistant coach on the provincial team that won silver at the 1977 Canada Summer Games.

Barfield hit 179 home runs over parts of nine seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Joliet, Ill., native also spent four years with the New York Yankees.

Boucher, a Montreal native, played for the Blue Jays and Expos over his 10-year pro career and later served as a pitching coach for the Canadian men’s team.

Harden, a Victoria native, posted a 59-38 career record and 3.76 earned-run average over nine big-league seasons with Oakland, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

Winnipeg SportsBaseballHall of FameCanada Summer GamesCanadian Baseball Hall Of FameManitoba baseballJoe Wiwchar
© 2023 The Canadian Press

