Kingston Health Sciences Centre to close COVID-19 assessment centre

Nearly three years after it opened, Kingston Health Sciences Centre is closing its COVID-19 assessment centre at the Beechgrove Complex on Feb. 24.

The centre will remain open for PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination needs for eligible individuals up to Feb. 24. After this date, members of the general public are encouraged to take advantage of the many community supports in place to help keep them protected against the virus.

“Over the course of the pandemic the COVID-19 Assessment Centre has moved locations four times and, with partner support, ran satellite testing centres, drive-throughs, pop-ups and outreach testing in response to surging testing needs,” said Cindy Bolton, director of the Assessment Centre and community partnerships.

“I am incredibly proud of our Assessment Centre team who have worked incredibly hard on the front lines throughout the pandemic to help protect our community.”

At its peak, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre tested close to 1,000 people a day and has provided over 250,000 PCR tests, 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines and over 100 Paxlovid prescriptions.