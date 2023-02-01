Menu

Sports

Tom Brady announces 2nd NFL retirement, this time ‘for good’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 1, 2023 8:52 am
Click to play video: 'NFL champion Tom Brady revered for winning his 7th Super Bowl title'
NFL champion Tom Brady revered for winning his 7th Super Bowl title
WATCH: NFL champion Tom Brady revered for winning his 7th Super Bowl title – Feb 8, 2021

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.

Brady – the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports – posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

