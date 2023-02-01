Catholic Family Services to shutter Hamilton, Ont. operations

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Hamilton’s vulnerable who’ve relied on a decades-old Catholic social services agency in the city will have to find an alternative soon.

In a statement posted on its website this week, Catholic Family Services of Hamilton (CFS) revealed it was closing its doors April 30 after 75 years in the community.

The outlet, which has been offering supports for at-risk seniors, young mothers and people with developmental disabilities, said concerns about the “ongoing viability of its service” was the reason for the decision.

“We are dedicated to minimizing disruptions of service to our clients and so we are deeply appreciative of the dedicated staff that are continuing to provide important services to our clients throughout this process,” the agency said in its statement.

Administrators say they are “working diligently” with other similar ministries to ensure suitable alternative arrangements can be made to keep providing services to clients after the closure.

CFS also offers financial advisors, counselling and a domestic violence response program.

The organization has not yet revealed what other agencies may be taking over its programs.