Winter storm warning issued for Prince George, B.C.

Residents in the Prince George region of northern B.C., are being warned that heavy snowfall will be continuing until Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has put a winter storm warning into effect for the area, cautioning 30 to 40 centimeters is expected.

“A Pacific frontal system has stalled over the BC Interior giving a prolonged snow event. Heavy snow is ongoing and will persist through Wednesday,” the warning reads.

The warning covers communities along Highway 16 from Fraser Lake to McBridge, including Vanderhoof and Prince George, Fort St. James, as well as the area from Highway 97 to McLeese Lake to Bear Lake, including Quesnel.

Also falling under the bulletin are the Northern Cariboo Mountains including Wells and Barkerville and the Yellowhead and Yellowhead Highway from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

Environment Canada also warns visibility on roads will be limited and conditions may be difficult. Residents are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel.