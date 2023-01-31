Enbridge Gas $5,000 donation supports Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue firefighters’ training

Send this page to someone via email

Enbridge Gas has provided $5,000 to Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue to purchase firefighting training materials.

A presentation was made Monday at the fire hall in Lindsay, Ont., in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The donation is among $250,000 distributed to 50 Ontario fire departments via Enbridge’s Safe Community Project Assist — a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council that supplements existing training for volunteer and composite fire departments in communities when Enbridge Gas operates.

The funds will be used to purchase educational materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

The Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue serves more than 75,000 residents in the second-largest single-tier municipality in Ontario by land area. The service has full-time and volunteer firefighters throughout the municipality.

“We are extremely grateful to Enbridge Gas and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council for this program,” said fire Chief Terry Jones. “These funds allow us to purchase materials to enhance firefighter training. Textbooks purchased include topics on vehicle extrication, ice water rescue, and public fire and life safety education.”

Since the 2012 launch of the Safe Community Project Assist, 294 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

“At Enbridge Gas, safety is our priority,” said Steve McGivery, GTA East operations director. “We’re proud to support Ontario firefighters who share our commitment to keeping our communities safe, healthy and vibrant.”

Jon Pegg, Ontario fire marshal and chair of the FMPFSC, says the Safe Community Project Assist improves access to training materials.

“Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community,” said Pegg.