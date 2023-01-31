NFL star Marshall Faulk announced as speaker for USask Dogs’ Breakfast

An NFL star will be speaking at this year’s Staybridge Suites & Holiday Inn Express University Dogs’ Breakfast XXI in Saskatoon.
The Huskies Football Foundation said former running back Marshall Faulk will be attending the event on May 4, thanks to MNP Ltd.
“We’re trying to raise more money because scholarships are becoming more expensive, so we have to make sure we meet our commitments,” said John Hyshka, chair of the Huskies Football Foundation.
Faulk played for both the Indianapolis Colts and the St. Louis Rams, and holds several NFL records.
He has also worked as a football analyst.
“Tuition’s not getting any cheaper,” said Scott Flory, head coach for the USask Huskies.
“The support of the community matters,” he said.
“The level of support that the foundation gives going towards all our student athletes’ academic success is imperative to what we do.”
Charlie Ringland, defensive back for the Huskies, said many students wouldn’t be able to attend the university or play football without the support raised through the foundation.
“It really changes the game for all us athletes,” Ringland said.
