Crime

Police hunt for suspect after 83-year-old Saskatoon man stabbed

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 12:29 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after an 83-year-old man was stabbed last week. File / Global News

An 83-year-old man was stabbed in Saskatoon last week and police are on the lookout for the suspect.

The Saskatoon Police Service said they are looking for Robert Paul Ouellette, who is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing on Jan. 24  in the 2000 block of 20th Street.

Robert Paul Ouelette
Robert Paul Ouelette. Saskatoon Police Service

Officers said they found the victim with stab wounds, and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say residents should avoid approaching Ouellette, and anyone with information should call 911 or 306-975-8300.

PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceHospitalOfficers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

