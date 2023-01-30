Menu

Fire

Hazmat response set in motion for potential chemical fire in Etobicoke, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 9:02 pm
Toronto fire crews on the scene of a blaze in the area of New Toronto and Eighth streets of Etobicoke, Ont. View image in full screen
Toronto fire crews on the scene of a blaze in the area of New Toronto and Eighth streets of Etobicoke, Ont. Global News

Emergency services in Toronto are responding to a potential chemical fire in Etobicoke.

A fire was reported within the ductwork at a three-storey commercial building at 199 New Toronto St., near its intersection with Eighth Street, Monday evening.

Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News there was a “possible chemical reaction” and that first responders were undertaking a hazmat response.

The precaution stemmed from some of the chemicals located on the site.

Officials said there were concerns the chemicals could be both noxious and potentially explosive. Firefighters on the ground reported dangerous chemicals involved, Toronto fire said.

Firefighters inside were tackling the fire, officials said.

In a tweet, Toronto police said roads in the area were closed and warned drivers to expect delays.

