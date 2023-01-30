Man in critical condition after Montreal North assault, suspect in custody

See more sharing options

A 38-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after he was assaulted Monday afternoon in Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of de Charny Street and de Laurier Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had upper body injuries caused by “physical force.”

“He was semiconscious,” Chèvrefils said, adding the man was intoxicated. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old was arrested on the scene and taken into police custody for questioning.

Chèvrefils said that preliminary information provided by witnesses indicates the pair had an argument which escalated.

“It was drug-related,” she said.

A perimeter was established to allow technicians and investigators gather evidence and analyze the scene.