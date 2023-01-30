Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after Montreal North assault, suspect in custody

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 7:19 pm
Montreal police patrol car at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police patrol car at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 38-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after he was assaulted Monday afternoon in Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of de Charny Street and de Laurier Avenue.

Read more: Man charged in killing of mother, 61, in Montreal’s first homicide of 2023

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in horrific new lawsuit

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had upper body injuries caused by “physical force.”

Trending Now

“He was semiconscious,” Chèvrefils said, adding the man was intoxicated. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old was arrested on the scene and taken into police custody for questioning.

Read more: Quebec man accused in abduction of American couple over drug debt denies involvement

Read next: West Edmonton Mall closes Mindbender indoor roller-coaster

Story continues below advertisement

Chèvrefils said that preliminary information provided by witnesses indicates the pair had an argument which escalated.

“It was drug-related,” she said.

A perimeter was established to allow technicians and investigators gather evidence and analyze the scene.

 

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal Northmontreal violenceMontreal assaultMontreal drugsDrug Related CrimeMontreal fight
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers