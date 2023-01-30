Menu

Canada

WestJet suspending transatlantic flights between Halifax and Europe this summer

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia airports get millions in provincial funding'
Nova Scotia airports get millions in provincial funding
WATCH: There was a major funding announcement for two airports in Nova Scotia on Friday. The province is spending millions to improve airport access and upgrade infrastructure at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport. – May 6, 2022

WestJet is suspending transatlantic service between Halifax and Europe this summer.

Previously, the airline operated direct flights during summer months from Halifax to London Gatwick, Dublin, Glasgow and Paris.

The airline said Monday those flights were pulled as a result of its “strategic decision” to suspend transatlantic flights from select Canadian cities. It cites the need to responsibly manage and recover its network amid “capacity constraints,” which include staffing levels and deploying aircraft to meet the demand for guests.

“Halifax remains an integral part of our network and we understand this is disappointing news for our guests and the local community,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.

“As we continue to responsibly balance our schedule alongside operational requirements, capacity constraints and the deployment of our aircraft across Canada, we are making these difficult decisions now to enable us to re-position our investments to best serve the province for years to come.”

WestJet further said it will evaluate the return of transatlantic service in 2024.

The airline noted that the tickets for these routes have not been available for sale, and they are providing travellers with as much advance notice as possible. It also says their plan is to increase service between Halifax and western Canada.

On Twitter, Halifax Stanfield International Airport issued its own statement, saying that while it was “disappointed” that WestJet won’t be offering its popular non-stop European routes, “we understand they are dealing with capacity challenges not a lack of interest or support in serving this market.”

The airport went on to say it is working with current and prospective airline partners to increase the province’s connections to destinations worldwide.

WestJetHalifax Stanfield International Airporthalifax airportflights cancelledAirline TravelHalifax International Airportairline route cancelledflight service cancelledHalifax Europe flightsHalifax transatlantic routeWestJet transatlantic route
