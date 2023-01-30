Vancouver Canucks deal Horvat to New York Islanders for two players, first round pick

Send this page to someone via email

After months of trade talks, the Vancouver Canucks have traded their now-former captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders.

The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional, protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The teams announced the deal Monday on social media.

Horvat, 27, is a pending free agent and was one of the top players available ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

“As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick.” said General Manager Patrick Allvin.

“These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward.”

He has already tied his career high in goals this season at 31, and also has 23 assists in 49 games.

Horvat has 420 points in 621 regular-season NHL games over the course of nine seasons in a Canucks uniform, and was also set to represent Vancouver at the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Beauvillier, a left winger and 2015 first-round pick by the Islanders, has spent six seasons with the team and tallied nine goals and 11 assists in 49 games this season.

Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish-born centre, has two goals in 10 games with the Islanders.

He also has scored seven goals and eight assists in 27 games with the Bridgeport Islanders in the American Hockey League.

Raty was originally selected by the Islanders in the second round, 52nd overall at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The move comes shortly after the team fired head coach Bruce Boudreau, hiring Rick Tocchet in his stead.

Vancouver is currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division and 27th in overall league standings with a 20-26-3 record.

The Canucks have not announced who their next captain will be.

— with files from the Associated Press