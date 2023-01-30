Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. man faces a dozen charges related to child luring, pornography

By John Lawless Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 5:38 pm
Police have arrested 40-year-old Tyler Horton in connection with luring young girls over the internet. View image in full screen
Police have arrested 40-year-old Tyler Horton in connection with luring young girls over the internet. Global News

A man from Kingston, Ont., has been arrested for his alleged involvement in child luring and child pornography.

Forty-year-old Tyler Horton was arrested on Jan. 17 when police raided his west-end home.

The search warrant was acquired as a result of an investigation in to Horton’s alleged online child luring activity.

Police say Horton has been charged for offences that stem from messages with two girls that were aged 13 and 14.

According to police, Horton was using the Snapchat username ‘Stevep22275’ and the Chatiw screen name ‘Morning Wood’.

Police have laid a dozen charges on Horton, which include attempting to make child pornography, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, adult indecent exposure to person under 16 years of age, and adult luring person under age 16 by means of telecommunications.

After he was arrested, Horton was brought to police headquarters to attend a bail hearing.

Project Maverick sheds light on online child exploitation in Ontario
