Kingston, Ont. man faces a dozen charges related to child luring, pornography

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man from Kingston, Ont., has been arrested for his alleged involvement in child luring and child pornography.

Forty-year-old Tyler Horton was arrested on Jan. 17 when police raided his west-end home.

The search warrant was acquired as a result of an investigation in to Horton’s alleged online child luring activity.

Police say Horton has been charged for offences that stem from messages with two girls that were aged 13 and 14.

According to police, Horton was using the Snapchat username ‘Stevep22275’ and the Chatiw screen name ‘Morning Wood’.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have laid a dozen charges on Horton, which include attempting to make child pornography, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, adult indecent exposure to person under 16 years of age, and adult luring person under age 16 by means of telecommunications.

After he was arrested, Horton was brought to police headquarters to attend a bail hearing.