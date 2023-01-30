Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing girl, 12, may be in Winnipeg’s Polo Park area, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 4:40 pm
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured in this file photo. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say a missing girl from Little Saskatchewan First Nation believed to be in Winnipeg may be in the Polo Park area.

Zoey Shorting, 12, was last seen leaving her home in Little Saskatchewan First Nation around 11 p.m. Jan. 23.  The community is about 250 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg.

Read more: Missing girl, 12, may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Read next: Marilyn Manson accused of raping underage girl in horrific new lawsuit

Police previously said she was reported missing less than two hours later, and family and RCMP have been actively searching for her since.

Last week RCMP said investigators believed Shorting may be in Winnipeg.

Zoey Shorting, 12.
Zoey Shorting, 12. Handout/RCMP

In a release Monday police said they now believe she could be in the Polo Park area in the company of an unknown male youth.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They said Shorting hasn’t been active on social media since Saturday.

“Police and Zoey’s family continue to be concerned for her well-being,” investigators said in the release.

Shorting is 5’3” tall, 100 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release'
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
winnipegmissing personMissing GirlPolo ParkGypsumville RCMPManitoba missing personLittle Saskatchewan First Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers