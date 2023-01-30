Missing girl, 12, may be in Winnipeg’s Polo Park area, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a missing girl from Little Saskatchewan First Nation believed to be in Winnipeg may be in the Polo Park area.

Zoey Shorting, 12, was last seen leaving her home in Little Saskatchewan First Nation around 11 p.m. Jan. 23. The community is about 250 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg.

Police previously said she was reported missing less than two hours later, and family and RCMP have been actively searching for her since.

Last week RCMP said investigators believed Shorting may be in Winnipeg.

Zoey Shorting, 12. Handout/RCMP

In a release Monday police said they now believe she could be in the Polo Park area in the company of an unknown male youth.

They said Shorting hasn’t been active on social media since Saturday.

“Police and Zoey’s family continue to be concerned for her well-being,” investigators said in the release.

Shorting is 5’3” tall, 100 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.