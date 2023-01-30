Multiple officers assaulted during arrest, Arkona, Ont. man facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Arkona, Ont., resident is facing multiple charges after multiple police officers were assaulted during an arrest late last week.

On Friday at 6:15 p.m., Lambton County OPP were contacted after a man was seen causing “significant damage” to a parked vehicle on Arkona Road.

Police said that after the suspect was located, he became agitated and aggressive during the arrest. Three officers were injured while taking the suspect into custody.

Nicholas Webster, 38, of Arkona, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, two counts of assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The accused has been remanded in custody following a bail hearing.