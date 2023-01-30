Kelowna, B.C. man left battered, bleeding after assault

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., are looking for witnesses to a late-night assault that left a man alone, unconscious and bleeding.

On Jan. 29 at approximately 12:45 a.m., a man was reportedly attacked by several others and left lying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from his head, outside a business located in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue.

“Witnesses claimed the suspects left the scene westbound down Bernard Avenue. Patrols by officers were unsuccessful in locating the suspects which are believed to be known by the victim,” RCMP said in a press release.

BC Ambulance was called and attended. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

“This kind of attack on someone is completely unacceptable and the Kelowna RCMP will exhaust all investigational avenues in order to identify and arrest those responsible,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP is looking to identify witnesses who have yet to speak with police, and officers are canvassing for dash camera video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 referencing file number 2023-5163 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).