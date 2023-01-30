Guelph, Ont. man charged in connection with series of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

It appears one man’s stubbornness may have led police to an arrest in connection with a series of break and enters in downtown Guelph, Ont.

Guelph Police Service were called to an area of Glasgow Street North and Durham Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say someone tried unsuccessfully to gain entry into two homes and several parked vehicles that morning.

They say as police were responding to the two calls, someone matching the same description went to a home on Raymond Street and was confronted by the homeowner before fleeing.

Investigators say another home on the same street was broken into and a bicycle was stolen from a shed at a third residence.

Story continues below advertisement

They say it wasn’t until they were called to another home that the suspect was located and arrested inside the carport of the property.

Several items were recovered along with a knife that was allegedly hidden in the suspect’s jacket.

A 36-year-old Guelph man faces several counts of breaking and entering, theft and other charges.

He was held for a bail hearing.