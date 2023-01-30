Burlington’s 150th anniversary to ‘lay the foundation for the next generation,’ says mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Burlington, Ont., says an upcoming milestone for the city is a launching point to build the city for the next 150 years.

Marianne Meed Ward says the city’s anniversary in 2023 will look back at past Indigenous teachings to provide a potential roadmap for the future development of its community centres, facilities and parks to serve the next seven generations in the municipality.

“They are under high demand and we need to do more for our growing communities,” Meed Ward told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“It’s a huge challenge, but it’s also an incredible opportunity to lay the foundation for the next generation and build something for people who will never know our names.”

Prior to becoming the city of Burlington in 1974, the villages of Wellington Square and Port Nelson merged to become the village of Burlington in 1873 before expanding to become the town of Burlington in 1914.

By the turn of the 19th century, farming was the most prosperous part of the area’s economy before it gradually modernized in the late 20th century, when food processing, electronics, transportation, pharmaceuticals and environment became its leading industries.

The 150 logo, commemorating the anniversary, goes back even further than the merger and pays homage to the Indigenous history of the land, recognizing the treaty lands of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

“The orange is in there to mark truth and reconciliation … the light blue to symbolize freedom as we continue to live in peace and harmony,” Meed Ward explained.

“Yellow symbolizes unity and our multicultural community, which is growing every year, and green represents nature and the land.”

Meed Ward admits financial challenges due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and recent inflation will have some effect on its growth amid anticipated reduced municipal revenues and increased costs.

“It’s a tough budget year, but it is really the same experience when I talk to mayors across Ontario, the budget is in line with what they’re facing, the same pressures, looking at five to seven per cent increase in tax across the board in Ontario,” Meed Ward said.

The city will be involved in a number of events celebrating the 150th anniversary set to be revealed in the months ahead at burlington.ca.