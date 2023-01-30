Saskatoon police arrest 2 people following suspicious death investigation

Two people have been taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation in Saskatoon.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crime Section are investigating a death that they are calling ‘suspicious’ which occurred early on Monday morning.
According to a press release, police were called to a residence in 1200 block of Idylwyld Drive north at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male,” SPS stated. “A 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old man inside the home were taken into custody without incident.”
Further details will be released as the investigation continues with members of the Major Crimes Section, Forenic Identification Unit and the Canine Unit and Patrol, who all remain on scene.
