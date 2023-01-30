2 arrested as Peterborough police investigation seizes $1M in drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face multiple drug trafficking charges after police in Peterborough, Ont., seized more than $1 million worth of illicit drugs last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of its investigation, on Jan. 25, drug unit officers, the emergency response team and Durham Regional Police Service officers executed search warrants at several locations in Peterborough and at a Durham Region residence.

Officers located and seized the following items:

seven kilograms (15.4 pounds) of crystal meth

five kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine

0.5 kilograms (1.1 pounds) of crack cocaine

600 grams (1.3 pounds) of fentanyl

three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of Xanax pills

52 Percocet pills

34 hydro morph pills

$3,000 in cash combined (Canadian and U.S.)

three vehicles

Peterborough police say they’ve made one of their largest drug busts ever—totalling over a million dollars. They say they’ve taken a “big player” off the streets. More tonight at 6 & 11 PM @CHEXNewswatch @GlobalPtbo pic.twitter.com/Q9ujKyqEzE — Germain Ma (@GermainMa1) January 30, 2023

Jack Goneau, 54, and Regan Morrison, 37, both of Peterborough, were arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police released the names “as a matter of public safety.”

Both were held in custody and make court appearances on Jan. 25, police announced during a press conference on Monday morning.

Police did not provide details on the investigation, citing that the case is now before the courts.

Chief Stuart Betts said the seizure is one of the largest in the service’s history.

“This is not a small-time drug dealer in our community,” he told reporters. “This is somebody preying on our vulnerable people. When I talk to media and council about ‘big city crime’ trending upward in our city, this is what I’m talking about.”

Pointing at the drugs, Betts said they are “harming families” and “killing people.” He commended the drug unit efforts for their “ongoing commitment to keep the communities safe.”

“We are dedicated to making sure this is off our streets,” he said. “We continue to focus on that and the efforts our members are making.”