Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Kelowna, B.C. home suffers major damage in morning fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 12:12 pm
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

Four people and several cats were displaced Monday when a Kelowna, B.C., home caught fire.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., multiple 911 calls were made, alerting fire crews to a house on fire in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street.

“The first arriving officer reported a single-family residential structure with heavy flame and smoke at the rear of the building,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain John Kelly said.

“Also, two other exposure structures properties (were) involved. The home suffered major damage while the exposure properties suffered moderate damage.”

Read more: Historic Kelowna home seriously damaged in accidental fire: Fire officials

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

One of the properties was vacant at the time. Four occupants were transported to KGH with smoke inhalation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Three cats were taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

As of yet, no cause has been determined but Kelly said crews will investigate the fire to determine a reason throughout the morning.

Click to play video: 'Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures'
Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures
FireHouse FireKelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna firekfdplatoon captain john kellycats displacedfour people displaced
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers