Kelowna, B.C. home suffers major damage in morning fire

Four people and several cats were displaced Monday when a Kelowna, B.C., home caught fire.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., multiple 911 calls were made, alerting fire crews to a house on fire in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street.

“The first arriving officer reported a single-family residential structure with heavy flame and smoke at the rear of the building,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain John Kelly said.

“Also, two other exposure structures properties (were) involved. The home suffered major damage while the exposure properties suffered moderate damage.”

One of the properties was vacant at the time. Four occupants were transported to KGH with smoke inhalation.

Three cats were taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

As of yet, no cause has been determined but Kelly said crews will investigate the fire to determine a reason throughout the morning.