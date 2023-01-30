Menu

Canada

Quebec calls for resignation of federal government’s anti-Islamophobia representative

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2023 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Canada names Amira Elghawaby as 1st special representative to combat Islamophobia'
Canada names Amira Elghawaby as 1st special representative to combat Islamophobia
Canada's Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen announced on Thursday that the government has officially named it's first-ever special representative to combat Islamophobia: Amira Elghawaby. Hussen said she will advocate for and advance inclusive public policy in Canada, adding Elghawaby will work with other national advocates to protect human rights, including freedom of religion.

The Quebec government is calling for the resignation of the federal government’s special representative to combat Islamophobia.

Quebec Secularism Minister Jean-François Roberge says Ottawa should fire Amira Elghawaby immediately if she chooses not to resign.

The journalist and activist was appointed to the role last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Elghawaby co-wrote a 2019 opinion piece in the Ottawa Citizen linking “anti-Muslim sentiment” to Quebec’s Bill 21, which bans certain government employees from wearing religious symbols at work.

Trending Now

Roberge says Elghawaby needs to apologize for those comments.

Elghawaby said last week on Twitter that she doesn’t believe Quebecers are Islamophobic and that her opinion piece was about a poll indicating a strong majority of Quebecers with negative views of Islam supported Bill 21.

