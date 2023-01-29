4 arrested after armed attempt to enter Mississauga, Ont. business, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested four people, including three teenagers, after they allegedly attempted to enter a business in Mississauga, Ont., with a handgun.

The local police chief is using the incident as an example of why he believes bail reform is needed, noting two of those charged had failed to adhere to their bail conditions.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a business in the area of Clarkson Road and Lakeshore Road around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

It is alleged that three people approached the business, while a fourth person stayed in their vehicle. One brandished a handgun and tried to get inside but failed to do so, according to police.

Shortly after, the four fled the scene in a car that police said was stolen.

“An 11 Division patrol officer was in the area and observed the suspect vehicle,” police said in a Sunday media release.

“Together with other patrol officers from 11 Division, they collaborated in stopping the vehicle and arrested all four suspects.”

Inside the vehicle, police said they found a loaded handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested 20-year-old Taejuan Johnson-Pinnock, 19-year-old Michael Hilaire, and two 17-year-olds who can’t be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This violent incident was avoidable,” Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

“Two of the arrested in this incident failed to adhere to the conditions of their release on previous charges. This is why we must pursue bail reform. Real change is needed to keep our community and our officers safe.”