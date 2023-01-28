Man allegedly assaulted 3 people on Toronto streetcar

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted three people on board a streetcar.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the Queen Street East and Victoria Street area at around 2:10 p.m.

A man onboard a streetcar in the area was reportedly assaulting people, Toronto police said in a tweet. He then exited the streetcar southbound along Victoria Street.

Police said the man allegedly assaulted three people on board the streetcar. It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

The man is described as 35 years old, with a slim build. He reportedly wore a black baseball cap, black pants, a long black jacket and black classes. Police said he wore a backpack.

