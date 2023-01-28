Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Job creation remains a priority as Liberal caucus wraps up on ‘Freedom Convoy’ anniversary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2023 1:21 pm
Trudeau, Polievre outline differing visions for Canada as Parliament set to return
Trudeau, Polievre outline differing visions for Canada as Parliament set to return

As Ottawa marks one year since the “Freedom Convoy” arrived in the national capitol, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands the anger and concerns protesters have.

It remained quiet outside Parliament on Saturday morning, where members of the Liberal caucus were meeting for their winter retreat.

Trudeau says people have the right to protest, while Ottawa police have vowed that they don’t want a repeat of last year’s events.

'Freedom Convoy' anniversary may draw 500 people to Parliament hill, security warns

Trudeau says he understands times are tough right now because of a global economic slowdown that’s expected to last the next six to 12 months, but says his Liberal government will focus on targeted supports when the House of Commons resumes next week.

On the last day of their winter retreat, Liberal MPs continue to put forth priorities for the upcoming session, including the creation of jobs.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says when it comes to job creation within the green energy sector, last year was the appetizer and this year will be the main course.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

