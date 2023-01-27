Winnipeg police nab suspect in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested a man accused of attempting to abduct and sexually assault a teen girl Wednesday.

At around 10 a.m., Friday morning, a citizen who recognized the man from a picture issued in a media release flagged down officers. They located the suspect in the 700 block of William Avenue and he was taken to custody.

The incident happened in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, when the girl, who was walking to school, was confronted by the man at McGee Street and Wellington Avenue. He grabbed both of her arms and tried to kiss her.

The girl escaped without physical injury and reported the incident when she got to school.

The 28-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault and sexual interference and remains in custody.