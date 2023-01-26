Winnipeg police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of the attempted abduction and sexual assault of a teenage girl.

The victim was walking to school around 9 a.m. Wednesday when she was confronted by a man at McGee Street and Wellington Avenue. The man, police said, made a comment to her before grabbing her arms and trying to kiss her.

The girl, who wasn’t physically hurt in the incident, managed to escape and reported the incident when she arrived at school.

The suspect is described as having dark hair and sideburns and was wearing a jacket and camouflage pants and carrying a light-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.