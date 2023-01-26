Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 2:48 pm
Winnipeg police are looking for this man, the suspect in an attempted sexual assault. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for this man, the suspect in an attempted sexual assault. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of the attempted abduction and sexual assault of a teenage girl.

The victim was walking to school around 9 a.m. Wednesday when she was confronted by a man at McGee Street and Wellington Avenue. The man, police said, made a comment to her before grabbing her arms and trying to kiss her.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with Wolseley break-in linked to multiple indecent acts, police say

Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

The girl, who wasn’t physically hurt in the incident, managed to escape and reported the incident when she arrived at school.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as having dark hair and sideburns and was wearing a jacket and camouflage pants and carrying a light-coloured backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

Click to play video: 'Crown stays 6 sexual assault charges against rural Manitoba doctor'
Crown stays 6 sexual assault charges against rural Manitoba doctor

 

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegSuspect WantedAttempted Kidnappingattempted sexual assaultWinnipeg sex crimes unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers