Owen Sound Attack score big in second period in 6-3 win over Guelph Storm

The Guelph Storm had no chance against a bear from Owen Sound.

The visiting Attack used a strong second period to beat Guelph 6-3 Friday night at Sleeman Centre.

Guelph had plenty of scoring chances in the opening frame. But it was the Attack who took a 2-1 lead in the first on goals from Kaleb Lawrence and Dene Gourd. Micheal Buchinger (1 goal, 1 assist) would answer for the Storm on the power play.

“It was not how we wanted to start (the game),” said Storm forward Matthew Poitras. “If we had put those in maybe it’s a different game.”

Owen Sound expanded their lead in the second period.

Jackson Stewart gave the Attack a 3-1 lead 2:50 into the period. Then Owen Sound would score three more in a span of 2:13 from Colby Barlow, Sam Sedley and Cedrick Guindon for a 6-2 lead after two.

Sedley’s goal at the 12:08 mark would chase Patrick Leaver from the game. Leaver was replaced in net by Brayden Gillespie.

“They were playing hard (in the second period),” said Poitras. “We kind of got away from the way we’ve been playing the last couple of games.”

Poitras (1 goal, 1 assist) scored Guelph’s second power play goal of the game in the third to cut Owen Sound’s lead down to 6-3.

“I think it shows when we play our game, it’s a lot better,” said Storm captain Cooper Walker. “We made too many mistakes in the first two periods and it showed.”

Corbin Voltary stopped 16 shots for the victorious Attack (24-15-4-1), Leaver (16) and Gillespie (10) combined to make 26 saves for the Storm (19-20-4-1).

The next game for the Storm is this Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Sudbury Wolves to the Sleeman Centre at 2:00 p.m.

You can catch the game on 1460 CJOY beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45 p.m.