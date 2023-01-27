Menu

Crime

Courtenay, B.C. city councillor placed on leave amid assault charge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 5:50 pm
Courtenay Coun. David Frisch has been placed on leave as he faces an assault charge. View image in full screen
Courtenay Coun. David Frisch has been placed on leave as he faces an assault charge. DavidFrisch.ca

A city councillor in a Vancouver Island community has been placed on mandatory leave as he faces an assault charge.

Courtenay Coun. David Frish was charged last week.

Court records show the assault allegedly took place on Jan. 7 in Courtenay.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was released on bail ahead of a next court appearance on Feb. 2.

Under Sec. 109.2 of B.C.’s Community Charter, which regulates municipal governments, city councillors face mandatory leaves of absence with pay until their case is resolved.

Frisch has been a councillor for eight years and was first elected in 2014.

