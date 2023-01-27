Courtenay, B.C. city councillor placed on leave amid assault charge

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A city councillor in a Vancouver Island community has been placed on mandatory leave as he faces an assault charge.

Courtenay Coun. David Frish was charged last week.

Court records show the assault allegedly took place on Jan. 7 in Courtenay.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was released on bail ahead of a next court appearance on Feb. 2.

Under Sec. 109.2 of B.C.’s Community Charter, which regulates municipal governments, city councillors face mandatory leaves of absence with pay until their case is resolved.

Frisch has been a councillor for eight years and was first elected in 2014.

Story continues below advertisement