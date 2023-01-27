A Quebec coroner says Montreal’s Champlain Bridge needs anti-suicide barrier

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Quebec coroner says Montreal’s Samuel-De Champlain Bridge must have a suicide-prevention barrier installed, after a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the structure last May.

Dr. Jean E. Brochu said in his report released Jan. 5 that the current barrier along the bridge’s pedestrian pathway should be made impossible to climb.

He suggested as a model the anti-suicide fence installed in 2004 on the city’s Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Brochu’s report says Erik Bouton was seen by security guards on May 22 standing “upright and motionless” on the bridge’s pathway before the man jumped into the St. Lawrence River.

A national suicide prevention group recommends that bridges have adequate barriers to help prevent suicides.

Robert Olson with the Centre for Suicide Prevention says anti-suicide fences are not systematically installed on new bridges because of the cost or for esthetic reasons.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts, Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868, and the Trans Lifeline 1-877-330-6366 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.