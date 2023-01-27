Menu

Canada

A Quebec coroner says Montreal’s Champlain Bridge needs anti-suicide barrier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2023 4:10 pm
The city of Montreal is seen through the safety fence of the new Samuel de Champlain Bridge in Montreal on Monday, June 17, 2019. View image in full screen
The city of Montreal is seen through the safety fence of the new Samuel de Champlain Bridge in Montreal on Monday, June 17, 2019. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Quebec coroner says Montreal’s Samuel-De Champlain Bridge must have a suicide-prevention barrier installed, after a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the structure last May.

Dr. Jean E. Brochu said in his report released Jan. 5 that the current barrier along the bridge’s pedestrian pathway should be made impossible to climb.

He suggested as a model the anti-suicide fence installed in 2004 on the city’s Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Brochu’s report says Erik Bouton was seen by security guards on May 22 standing “upright and motionless” on the bridge’s pathway before the man jumped into the St. Lawrence River.

A national suicide prevention group recommends that bridges have adequate barriers to help prevent suicides.

Robert Olson with the Centre for Suicide Prevention says anti-suicide fences are not systematically installed on new bridges because of the cost or for esthetic reasons.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide PreventionDepression HurtsKids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868, and the Trans Lifeline 1-877-330-6366 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

Suicide PreventionChamplain BridgeQuebec coronerJacques Cartier BridgeSamuel De Champlain Bridgeanti-suicide fencesQuebec suicidesuicide-prevention barrier
© 2023 The Canadian Press

